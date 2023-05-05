Central govt spying on Delhi CM: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, May 5 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the Central government, through the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, is spying on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP spokesperson and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Thursday that officials of the Special Cell are roaming around the residence of the Chief Minister 24 hours a day in plainclothes, keeping an eye on the people visiting there and making a record.

"Our differences with the Centre are known to the world. The Centre wants to end Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal politically. They want to end AAP and these events raise serious questions," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh have also written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with the matter.

In the letter, AAP MPs noted that from time to time, there have been "lapses" in the security of the Chief Minister and he has been attacked several times.

"Police are supposed to protect the citizens. But it's sad that they are not able to keep even the Chief Minister safe. A few days back, a drone was spotted near his residence but no one was arrested in connection with the incident," the AAP MPs stated.

They further pointed out that some officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell have been roaming around Kejriwal's residence for the whole day.

"When asked, they (officers) say that they are on a special task. What such task has been given to them by the Delhi Police? Is CM Kejriwal being spied on by these officers now? The police of every state work to ensure the security of its Chief Minister. Why is Delhi Police spying on its Chief Minister? Is this not completely illegal? For what purpose CM Kejriwal is being spied on," the AAP MPs said in the letter.

"The law and order situation in Delhi is very bad. Serious crimes are happening in Delhi every day. It is the job of the Delhi Police to stop these crimes, not to waste time spying on the CM under the pressure of one party," they asserted.

