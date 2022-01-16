Central leadership in touch with Utpal Parrikar to resolve issue: Goa CM

New Delhi, Jan 16 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the BJP's central leadership is in touch with Utpal Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, and the issue will be resolved soon.

In an interaction with , Sawant said that the central leadership is aware of Utpal Parrikar's wish to contest the Assembly polls from his father's constituency and they are in touch with him.

"Utpal wishes to contest from Panjim assembly constituency and our central leadership is fully aware about it. They are in touch with Utpal and they will find a solution," he said.

Asked about allegations by Utpal Parrikar about the BJP ticket distribution process, Sawant said: "He (Utpal) is raising imaginary issue which does not exist and I am confident it will be resolved."

Sawant hinted that everything will settled by the central leadership by taking Utpal Parrikar into confidence.

He, however, said that there is no dissent in the Goa BJP and those who have left the party in recent time including his cabinet colleague left after they demand for ticket to their family members were turned down.

"There is no dissent in party. My cabinet colleague Michael Lobo has left the party. The BJP beleive in the policy of 'nation first', 'state first', 'people first' but for Lobo it is 'wife first'. He (Lobo) wanted ticket for his wife and the BJP does not believe in this philosophy of promoting only one family. He left BJP and it has no impact on our electoral prospect," Sawant said.

Polling for 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

