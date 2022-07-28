Centre approves Rs 776cr for remediation of three dumpsites in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved the projects of Rs 776 crore received from the Delhi government for remediation of three dumpsites in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban 2.0.

As per SBM-U 2.0 operational guidelines, Rs 621 crore, which is 80 per cent of Rs 776 crore, will be the Central assistance and matching share of Rs 155 crore, which is 20 per cent of total approved project cost, will be provided by the Delhi government.

The Ministry in a reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday said that Rs 174 crore has already been released on March 28 as the first installment.

A third party has been assigned to compile the best practices of dumpsite remediation carried out in different cities.

This compilation will cover different aspects of remediation like measurement of quantity, tendering and remediation process, monitoring mechanism, etc.

This compilation of best practices shall act as ready reckoner and will provide better understanding to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to adopt such practices while carrying out dumpsite remediation in the cities, added the ministry.

As per the government data, works to remove waste have already been started and nearly 20 acres of the area has been cleared at Bhalswa and 15 acres have been cleared at the Okhla site.

