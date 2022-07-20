Centre changed angle of my question on Agniveer recruitment: Kushwaha

Patna, July 20 Janata Dal-United parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday claimed that the clarification needed in the recruitment of Agneepath and Agniveer scheme has not come yet.

Kushwaha said that the Centre is changing the angle of the question he has asked.

"I have simply asked a question on the caste and religious certificates required in the recruitment of Agniveers in the defence forces. If the Centre is not giving reservation in the recruitment of defence forces then why is a caste certificate required here," Kushwaha said.

"I never said that the past recruitment process has been continuing for the last 10 years or 50 years. I have just asked the question that if no facility is available then what is the relevance of demanding a caste certificate. The Centre has junked many needless laws in the past. If any such law existed in the past and if there is a scope of changing it, the Centre must do it," Kushwaha said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh told media persons in New Delhi: "There is no change in the recruitment process of Agniveers in the country. It is the same since the independence of the country. Hence, there is no need of giving a clarification in this matter."

Besides Kushwaha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also raised this point. He said that youths are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country and the Centre is asking about their caste and religion.

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Agneepath and Agniveer scheme is dangerous for the country.

"I have been protesting against the Agneepath and Agniveer scheme since the beginning. The Centre is giving lollipops in the name of Agniveer. Demanding caste certificates for recruitment is absolutely wrong. It creates suspicion. They will make their own people powerful and will create discrimination in the society," Manjhi said.

