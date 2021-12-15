Centre doesn't want to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says Rahul Gandhi; demands Ajay Mishra Teni's resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Central government does not want to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said that "certainly", Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni should resign.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have moved an adjournment motion in the House demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"They are not allowing us to speak. We said that a judgement has come and a minister is involved, a discussion must be allowed. But they do not want to discuss," the Wayanad MP told ANI.

When asked if the MoS Ajay Mishra Teni should resign, he replied, "certainly".

MOS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which took the lives of eight people including four farmers, earlier in October.

On October 3, a vehicle allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws. Reportedly, the vehicle belonged to Ashish, who is the son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested 20 people including Ashish Mishra.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmer' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos were being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges.

The investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence, on Tuesday, said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor