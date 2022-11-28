Centre extends term of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 28 The government has extended the term of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary.

The IFS officer's term has been extended beyond the date of his superannuation on December 31 his year up to April 30, 2024, or until further orders.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest as per provisions of Fundamental Rule 56 (d)."

Vinay Mohan Kwatra is a seasoned diplomat and he took charge as Foreign Secretary in May 2022, at a time when India was dealing with various geopolitical developments including the crisis in Ukraine and severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

He possesses extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe.

Earlier, Kwatra also headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor