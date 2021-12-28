Centre forms panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland, seeks report in 3 months

The Central government has formed a seven-member committee to suggest withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Power Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from Nagaland and asked to submit its report within three months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Northeast India Division, in an office order on December 26, stated that "In order to review AFSPA in Nagaland a committee is constituted."

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Dr Vivek Joshi is the chairman while Chief Secretary of Nagaland J. Alam is among other members of the Committee.

Director-General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General of Police Nagaland T John Longkumer, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Dr MS Tuli are among other members.

Additional Secretary in the MHA Piyush Goyal is member secretary while Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen BS Raju is a special invitee to the committee.

As per the MHA order, the "terms of the reference of the committee shall be to review the application of AFSPA in Nagaland and make suitable recommendations within a period of three months".

Government sources toldthat the decision was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting at his residence on December 23 to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland. The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton and leader of the Naga People's Front T R Zeliang.

Officials in the MHA said that withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on the recommendations of the committee.

A Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry. The identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Nagaland Chief Minister on December 9 condemned the Oting incident and said it was a misuse and abuse of the AFSPA while speaking at a tribute programme for victims of the Oting incident held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.

Neiphiu Rio also asked the people of Nagaland to shun violence and show the nation that AFSPA is not needed.

Voice for withdrawal of AFSPA again got high voltage support soon after fourteen civilians were killed in firing incidents at Oting village on December 4 at Mon town in Nagaland's Mon district on December 5.

Soon after the incident, former Chief Minister TR Zeliang also called for the repeal of AFSPA, stating that it brought only "pain and suffering".

( With inputs from ANI )

