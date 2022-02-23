Centre has led out ED behind Nawab Malik because he has been speaking the truth: Sanjay Raut

After Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that the "Central government has let out ED" behind the NCP leader because "he has been constantly speaking the truth".

Raut further said that from now on the state government will hand over all the cases against BJP leaders to the ED in order to gauge whether the party leaders will be meted out with similar treatment by the agency.

Shiv Sena leader Raut while speaking to reporters here today said, "Nawab Malik has been constantly speaking the truth and this is the reason why the Central government has let out ED behind him. He will be inquired and will come back home in the evening."

He added, "BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gave this to ED. Now onwards, we will hand over all the cases against the BJP leaders to the agency and let us see whether the ED will deal with the case in a similar fashion the way it is doing in cases related against the opposition leaders."

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Speaking further Raut said, "After 2024, the scenario will be different. After the next General Elections, we will let out the investigative agencies against the BJP leaders in a similar fashion."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor