Centre likley to provide security to Kumar Vishwas after review

New Delhi, Feb 18 Security of former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas is being reviewed following his claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the Prime Minister of "Independent Khalistan".

Sources in the security network said that in view of the threats, the Centre is likely to provide VIP security cover to him after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs.

Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday said that he is the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals.

Recently, a video clip going viral showed Vishwas alleging that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become either chief minister of Punjab or PM of an Independent Khalistan without naming him. Kejriwal also hobnobbed with the separatist elements during 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, he added.

The Election Commission banned the circulation of the video clip on Wednesday but lifted the ban on the next day.

AAP termed the video false, misleading and a handiwork of rival political parties who have been trailing in the Assembly election in Punjab.

Reacting to the rival political parties, the AAP chief on Friday said: "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist and in this case what were security agencies doing in the last 10 years," he asked.

"I must thank the poet(Kumar Vishwas) for identifying me, I would be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water...," Kejriwal further said.

Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

