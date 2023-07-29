Centre notifies appointments of judges in 7 different HCs

New Delhi, July 29 The Centre has issued notifications regarding appointment of judges across 7 different High Courts, within two weeks of the recommendations being made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-headed Supreme Court collegium on July 15.

The President has appointed Justices Basant Balaji, Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, and Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar as permanent Judges in the Kerala High Court, after the SC Collegium recommended their names.

On March 17, the Collegium of the Kerala High Court unanimously recommended names of these Additional Judges for their appointment as permanent Judges.

The collegium noted that the Kerala Chief Minister and Governor concurred with the recommendation,” said the SC Collegium.

Additional Judges, Justices Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung, and Arun Dev Choudhury have been appointed as Judges of the Gauhati High Court, after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names.

On May 10, the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court unanimously recommended these Additional Judges for appointment as permanent Judges.

"The Chief Ministers and Governors of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation,” said the SC Collegium.

The President has appointed Additional Judge, Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari, as permanent Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name on July 15.

On April 11, the Collegium of the High Court of Chhattisgarh unanimously recommended his candidature for appointment as permanent Judge. "The Chief Minister and the Governor of the state of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the above recommendation,” said the Collegium.

Additional Judges, Justices Anil Laxman Pansare and Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More have been appointed permanent Judges of the High Court of Bombay, after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names.

On 12 April 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Bombay unanimously recommended these two Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of the High Court. “The Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the above recommendation,” said the apex court Collegium.

The President has appointed Justices Krishna Rao, Bibhas Ranjan De, and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee as permanent Judges of the Calcutta High Court after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of these Additional Judges.

On March 14, the Chief Justice of the High Court at Calcutta made the recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues. "The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of West Bengal have conveyed their agreement with the recommendation," said the SC Collegium.

Advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla were appointed Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names. The names of the two advocates and the judicial officer, were recommended for appointment on December 5, 2022 by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the state of Himachal Pradesh have concurred in the recommendation," said the SC Collegium.

The President has appointed judicial officer Sujana Kalasikam, and advocates Laxminarayana Alishetty and Anil Kumar Jukanti to be Additional Judges at the Telengana High Court after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names for appointment.

For appointment of Kalasikam, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court made the recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues on October 23, 2022.

"We have considered the views given by the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Telangana," said the SC Collegium. In regard to the advocates proposed to be appointed as judges, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on December 22, 2022.

Their inter se seniority be fixed in terms of the existing practice, the SC Collegium said.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor for the state of Telangana have concurred in the recommendation," it added.

--IANS

puneet/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor