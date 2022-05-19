Centre to give Punjab 10 more CAPF companies, says Mann after meeting Shah

New Delhi, May 19 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the Centre will be providing 10 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to Punjab.

Talking to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in North Block, he said that he discussed several matters including issues of national security and technology infrastructure to enhance border management services.

"We requested anti-drone technology. He (Amit Shah) said that we will work together in regard to national security while the issues related to the farmers' demand for bonus on wheat crop and price issues related to the Basmati crop and Punjab quota in central procurement were also discussed," he said.

About the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, the Chief Minister also said that he also discussed this with the Home Minister and urged him to reconsider the Centre's decision to amend the BBMB Rules, 1974.

The Centre had issued a notification in February this year to amend the provisions of BBMS rules for the selection criteria of appointment of the two key officers in the Bhakra Beas Board from outside Punjab. As per convention, posts of the two full-time members - member (power) and member (irrigation) - have always been filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana, respectively, from the panel of engineers nominated by respective state governments.

On March 8 this year, the then Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Sigh Channi had also met the Union Home Minister and requested him to reconsider Centre's decision to appoint officers in BBMS outside of Punjab.

