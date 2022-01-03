Centre trying to save accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Centre is trying to "save the accused" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

Gandhi attacked the Centre on the day Uttar Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in the incident in which eight persons including four farmers were killed.

"The entire country has seen the truth of the 5,000-page chargesheet in the form of a video. Yet the Modi government is trying to save the accused. India is witness," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding resignation of Ajay Mishra.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the Centre.

"The 5,000-page chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is 'kala chitha' of the BJP's double engine government. Even the BJP workers and supporters are ashamed and are scared of a social boycott. People who can kill the farmers can do anything," Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

This is the first chargesheet in the October 3 case in which a convoy of vehicles ran over a farmers' march against the farm laws.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor