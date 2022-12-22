Chandrababu enacting drama for alliance with BJP, says BRS

Hyderabad, Dec 22 A day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting in Khammam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched an attack on him saying he was enacting a drama for an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao claimed that by holding a meeting, Naidu was trying to show that TDP still has presence in Telangana and thereby looking for an alliance with the BJP.

Harish Rao said the people of Telangana would not trust Chandrababu Naidu again. He alleged that during the nine-year-rule of Naidu in the 'United Andhra Pradesh' that Telangana suffered grave injustice.

The BRS leader said the youth who demanded jobs were branded Maoists and killed during the TDP rule.

Harish Rao said most farmers' suicides took place during Naidu's rule. He alleged that the TDP chief did injustice to all sections of people.

Naidu addressed a public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. This was the first public meeting of the TDP in Telangana since the party suffered humiliating defeat in 2018 Assembly elections.

The TDP chief exudes confidence that the party will regain its past glory in Telangana.

Harish Rao ridiculed Naidu's promise to develop Telangana. "He failed to develop Andhra Pradesh but he is now promising to develop Telangana," he said.

TDP had won only two Assembly seats in 2018 elections which it contested in alliance with the Congress party.

Both the TDP MLAs later defected to BRS.

