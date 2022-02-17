Channi only said Punjab should be run by Punjabis, his statement misconstrued: Priyanka Gandhi over Punjab CM's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" remark

Amid the row over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" remarks, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said his statement was misconstrued.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said, "All that Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I do not think anyone from Uttar Pradesh is interested in coming to Punjab and rule."

Earlier this week, Channi had purportedly appealed to the people of Punjab to stop people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to the state.

"Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab," said the Chief Minister during a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following this, BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) criticized Chief Minister Channi and Congress. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reacted to Channi's statement.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress general secretary said, "BJP has insulted Uttar Pradesh farmers. The way innocent farmers were killed by the son of their minister. The Prime Minister is visiting Punjab only when elections are near. He did not visit during farmers' protests. Inflation and unemployment is at a high."

Exuding Congess' victory in the upcoming state assembly polls, she said, "They (BJP and Aam Aadmi Party ) are in Punjab only to fulfil their own desires. Channi Ji has clearly said that the State needs a strong and stable government that works for its people. I can see a Congress wave in Punjab."

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor