Channi to be Congress' CM face in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh, Feb 6 Incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate in the high-stakes Punjab Assembly elections on February 20, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday.

The party workers were asked by tele-calls to give their opinion as to who the Congress should have in this role. Most of the workers plumped for Channi.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu on Saturday had said the Chief Minister nominee should be the one who can win 60 seats in the 117-member Assembly. It was on his insistence that Rahul Gandhi was forced to declare a CM candidate in Punjab instead of going for collective leadership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor