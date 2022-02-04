Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey sent to ED remand till Feb 8 in illegal sand mining case

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested by ED in an alleged illegal sand mining case, was remanded to the Enforcement Directorate custody till February 8 after he was brought to judicial court in Jalandhar.

Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday evening after day-long questioning.

Honey's lawyer, Harneet Singh Oberoi said, "He has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till 8th February.

Earlier on Friday, after Honey was arrested in an illegal sand mining case, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had no objections to "the law doing its work."

"We have no objections with the law doing its work," said Channi when asked to comment on Honey's arrest.

( With inputs from ANI )

