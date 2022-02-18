Chaos in Kerala Assembly as Opposition stages walk-out

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 The Congress-led Opposition on Friday greeted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with shouts of 'Governor Go Back' as he entered the state Assembly.

As Khan stood up to address the House, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan also got up and started to raise issues. At this, an angry Khan shot back saying, "No, you are a responsible person as Leader of Opposition and you will get time to discuss all issues here."

When Khan started reading his address, the opposition intensified their sloganeering and staged a walk-out.

Later speaking to the media, Satheesan said the opposition decided to boycott the Governor's address as the Governor and the state government were hand in glove.

On Thursday, the eve of the Budget session, the governor had given consent to his opening address in the House an hour after refusing to sign it.

"It's now become very clear that Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are hand in glove and all the drama enacted last night by Khan is to project that he is against the government," said Satheesan.

"The game of Khan and Vijayan has surfaced earlier too, first when he raised a banter after signing the re-appointment of Kannur vice-chancellor, then during the signing of the amended Lokayukta Ordinance and now for giving his consent for the convening of the new session of the Kerala Assembly. Khan now acts as an agent of the RSS as he has appointed a known top BJP leader at his office, which was approved by Vijayan," added Satheesan.

Last night, Khan approved his address to the Assembly only after Vijayan removed the general administration secretary K.R.Jyothilal, as it was his order which gave the nod to appoint Khan's new secretary - Hari S.Kartha which stated that never in the past has such an appointment (political) been made.

"We wish to know if this particular sentence was written by Jyothilal or it was with Vijayan's consent. Vijayan should come clean on this aspect," said Satheesan.

