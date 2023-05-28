"Cheap mindset", "charge them with treason", says BJP after RJD's 'coffin' jibe at new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], May 28 : BJP on Sunday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal over a tweet comparing the design of the new Parliament building to a coffin and said it revealed the "cheap mindset" of those who posted it on Twitter and such people should be charged with sedition.

"What can be more unfortunate? They have no brains. The new parliament building was constructed using public money. Opposition party members, irrespective of their boycott of the inauguration, will be attending parliament proceedings there. Has the RJD decided to permanently boycott parliament? Will their MPs resign from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?," BJP leader Sushil Modi while talking to ANI.

"Today they have used a picture of a coffin. What can be more disrespectful for democracy? This shows the cheap mindset of the political party when on a day of pride an auspicious day when a new Parliament is being dedicated to the nation they are comparing it to a coffin when are comparing it to a coffin. They have tweeted a picture of a coffin. A case of sedition must be registered against such people," the BJP leader added.

Taking to Twitter, the RJD today shared a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in hindi. RJD's Shakti Yadav's later explained said that the coffin in the party's tweet was a representation of "democracy being buried."

"The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The parliament is the temple of democracy, a place for dialogue. But they want to take them in a different direction. The country will not accept that," Yadav told ANI.

"This is a violation of Constitution and tradition. The President is the all in all of parliament as per the Constitution. We urge the Prime Minister not to put democracy in a coffin," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also termed the innaguration as an "incomplete event".

"To open a new Parliament building without Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country," Sule said in Pune.

Reacting to the RJD tweet, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam also said the comparison was "unfortunate." "This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with 'zero'? We were earlier sitting in zero?" he asked.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the tweet will prove the final nail for the RJD. "This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD's politics. Trikon or Tribhuj has much significance in Indian system By the way the coffin is hexagonal or has 6 sided polygon," Poonawalla tweeted.

RJD is among the 20 Opposition parties including the Congress which has criticised the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor