Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah meets Padma Shri singer Usha Barle during BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan'

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Padma Shri Pandwani singer, Usha Barle, in Chhattisgarh's Durg, as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan'.

In March, this year, Usha Barle was conferred with the Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian honour.

Usha Barle has received training in Pandwani from renowned Pandwani singer and Padma Vibhushan Teejanbai.

Barle has performed Pandwani in various states of India and beyond, including London and New York. She also won the gold medal six times in Girodhpuri Tapobhoomi.

Earlier at a public meeting here, Shah lambasted Congress and said "only scams and corruption" happened during 10 years of Manmohan Singh-led central government, but "Modi ji ran such a transparent government that even the Opposition could not allege corruption."

"Even the Opposition cannot accuse the Modi govt of corruption. Nine years ago, terrorists from Pakistan intruded on India's land and killed our soldiers, but the then Congress government remained silent," the BJP leader on the completion of nine years of the Modi Government.

"After Modi became PM, Pakistan tried to do the same, and within 10 days, we gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical strike and air strike," he added.

Accusing the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government of corruption, Shah said, "Within nine years, Modi ji has brought many changes. Sonia-Manmohan's government lasted for 10 years. Only scams and corruption happened in these 10 years."

"Congress had done corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Modi ji ran such a transparent government during his rule of nine years that even the Opposition could not allege corruption," he added.

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the development of the country, Shah said, "Modi ji has done the work of securing the country. Nine years of Narendra Modi ji, nine years of India's pride, the welfare of the poor and India's progress."

As part of the month-long mega outreach initiative to mark nine years of the NDA government under PM Modi, the BJP has been holding events and public meetings across the country.

