Chhattisgarh CM backs Rahul Gandhi's 'Two Indias' remark, says BJP govt pushed people back into poverty

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "two Indias" remarks, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government pushed people back into poverty.

"It is true. The number of billionaires has increased in the country from 100 to 147. Poor people have become poorer. We brought people out of poverty but they (Centre) pushed them back into poverty," Baghel said.

Speaking at Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think there were three fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India."

"One India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who do not need a job, those who do not need water connection, electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added.

Rahul Gandhi was in the visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday. He laid the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Addressing the event in Raipur today, The Congress MP said, "Hindustan is a bouquet having different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want a single ideology to rule over it but I've said yesterday in Parliament that we'll not let it happen. We will show BJP the true Hindustan."

He took a jibe at BJP and stated "we will show BJP the true 'Hindustan'.

Further, the Wayanad MP claimed that BJP is dividing the country into two nations, that is, one with select billionaires which include 100-500 people and the second with crores of poor.

