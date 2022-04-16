Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel lauds Yashoda Verma on winning Khairagarh by-poll

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday congratulated Congress party candidate Yashoda Verma for winning the Khairagarh by-poll.

In a tweet today, Baghel said, "The people of Khairagarh reaffirmed today that it is the Congress that does what it says. Congratulations to Yashoda Verma ji on being elected as the 71st Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh. This would not have been possible without the hard work of each and every one of our workers."

Further, in a veiled attack towards the Opposition in the state, the Chief Minister in a tweet today wrote, "Along with this, the people of Khairagarh gave a broad message and also told the merchants of hatred that the people of Chhattisgarh are peace loving. If you try to do hate business here, then the people of Chhattisgarh will not forgive."

Yashoda Verma, defeated her BJP rival Komal Janghel, and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J) nominee Narendra Soni.

Khairagarh assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of JCC-J legislator Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh.

This news holds importance ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections that are slated to be held next year.

