Chhattisgarh: Unemployment allowance scheme to be implemented from April 1

Raipur, March 29 According to official information, an unemployment allowance scheme will be implemented in Chhattisgarh from April 1.

Under this scheme, unemployed youth whose family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, will be paid Rs 2,500 every month.

The unemployed youth will be trained for skill development and will be helped in getting work.

The applicant should be a native of Chhattisgarh and his/her age should be between 18-35 years, as on April 1 in the year of applying for the scheme.

The applicant should also have passed Higher Secondary i.e, 12th standard from a recognised board and should be registered in any district employment and self employment guidance centre.

