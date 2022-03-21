Children are not getting contemporary education in madrassas: K'taka Edn Min

Bengaluru, March 21 Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday said that children are not being provided contemporary education in madrassas.

"If madrassas demand, we are ready to provide formal education there. We are also ready to impart uniform education to all. However, no decision has yet been taken," Minister Nagesh said.

A final decision in this regard would be taken after discussion, he said.

Madrassas are allocated funds from the Department of Minority Welfare. However, education of professional courses is not being given to children, he maintained.

"Formal education is given at madrassas, we are trying to provide professional education. We will try to attempt to bring in appropriate education system in madrassas," he said.

Minister Nagesh had earlier stated that students belonging to minority community should not stay away from proper education. They should not stay away from modern contemporary education, he added.

The new system will be adopted in few madrassas initially. "We will think on lines of minority students should also get contemporary education. Many of them are joining their wards to mainstream education. The number of parents getting their children admitted to madrassas are decreasing, he explained.

It is very much required for them to survive in the present day. Their 99 per cent of children are joining mainstream schools and an attempt will be made to bring those 1 per cent of students also to the mainstream education, he had stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor