China-backed Pak being set up as challenger to India in auto components, textiles

New Delhi, Feb 8 India is likely to face rising competition from Pakistan in sectors including auto parts and textiles in the near future, Chinese state media has claimed.

"Of course, some may argue that there is still a considerable gap between India and Pakistan in terms of manufacturing strength, but with the improved BRI connectivity as well as the steadily growing investments by Chinese companies in Pakistan, the South Asian nation is well poised for a rapid facelift," the Global Times said in a report.

"And this could pose a new challenge for India as it is likely to face rising competition from Pakistan in sectors including auto parts and textiles in the near future."

Since 2015, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

