China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as S.Korean prez

Beijing, March 10 China has congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as the new South Korean President, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

China and South Korea are neighbours that cannot be moved away and important cooperative partners that cannot be separated from each other, Zhao said at a daily press briefing after Yoon won South Korea's presidential election held on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, Zhao said, adding the rapid development of bilateral relations over the past 30 years has brought tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples, and made positive contributions to regional peace and development.

"We are ready to make joint efforts with South Korea to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations and bring more benefits," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor