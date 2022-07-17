China renews yellow alert for heat waves in multiple regions

Beijing, July 17 China's national observatory on Sunday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Sunday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Hubei and other areas are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi and Zhejiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the centre.

The centre advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.)

