Chinese FM to address UN Human Rights Council meeting
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2022 03:42 PM2022-02-28T15:42:04+5:302022-02-28T15:55:08+5:30
Beijing, Feb 28 On behalf of the Chinese government, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver on Monday, a video speech at the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council's 49th session, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said.
The high-level segment will be convened from February 28 to March 2, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.
