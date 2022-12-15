"Chinese glasses" covering "red eye" of Modi govt , says Congress chief Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government in the Centre for trying to dodge a discussion in Parliament over the India-China Tawang clash of December 9.

Using terms like "lal aankh" and "Chinese glasses", Kharge's tweet in Hindi could roughly be interpreted as "the once glaring eyes of the Modi government have been covered with Chinese glasses".

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also questioned the central government on whether it needed permission to speak against China in Sansad Bhawan.

The parliament has witnessed multiple disruptions this week with both houses rejecting the opposition's requests for a discussion on the India-China border situation following the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, as many as 17 opposition parties staged a walkout from the Parliament accusing the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "It seems that the "red eye" of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?"

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the Parliament during 'Zero Hour' in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge among other Opposition leaders raised the issue to hold a detailed discussion on the clash when the House assembled on Wednesday and Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed 'Zero Hour' so that parliamentarians could raise their issues.

As the Opposition's demand to hold the discussion on the India-China border clash was not allowed by the Chair, the 17 parties staged the walkout.

The MPs demanded the suspension of 'Zero Hour' to have a discussion on the issue which needs immediate measures to combat such aggressions and protect India's interests along the international border.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector occurred on December 9 amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed Parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

( With inputs from ANI )

