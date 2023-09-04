Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend G20 summit, Premier Li Qiang to represent

New Delhi, Sep 4 Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, which is scheduled to be held between September 9 and 10.

After days of uncertainty, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed Jinping's unavailability for the G20 summit in a statement on Monday.

It said that Chinese premier Li Qiang will attend the summit in Jinping's place.

"At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit in Delhi this weekend," Ning said in a statement.

The Spokesperson said that, "China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development."

The Chinese government did not disclose any reason for Jinping's inability to attend the G20 summit.

There is also uncertainty about Jinping attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and East Asia summits in Indonesia's Jakarta later this week.

