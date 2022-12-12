'Chinnavar' Udhayanidhi to be inducted in Stalin cabinet soon: Sources

Chennai, Dec 12 Udhayanidhi Stalin, cine actor-turned politician and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to be inducted into his father's cabinet on December 14.

had reported on November 29 that Udhayanidhi Stalin, fondly known as 'Chinnavar' in the party circles, was likely to be inducted into Stalin cabinet soon.

Udhayanidhi, who is an MLA from the Chepauk Assembly constituency has been active in the DMK youth wing for the past few years and is one of the rising stars of the party in Tamil Nadu.

A senior leader of the DMK, who does not want to be named, told that the young leader will be sworn-in on December 14. He is likely to be inducted as a minister for Rural Development and special programme implementation.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family is also likely to get the portfolio of Youth and Sports affairs given the priority Tamil Nadu is providing to sports development.

While Udhayanidhi nor Stalin did not confirm his induction into the cabinet, the decision has already been taken by the party's high power committee and the swearing-in is likely to take place on December 14.

There has been a continuous demand from the close associates of the Chief Minister to induct him into the cabinet. However, Udhayanidhi had some commitments in the movie industry and, hence, had himself delayed joining his father's government.

