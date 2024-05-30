Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Promise to Scrap Agniveer Scheme: 'Those Who Care About Mutton Parties Will Not Understand'

In response to Rahul Gandhi's pledge to eliminate the Agniveer program if the Congress-led INDIA bloc assumes power at the Centre, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan noted that individuals focused solely on "mutton parties" might not comprehend the purpose behind the military recruitment initiative.

"These people (INDIA bloc) will not understand such schemes (Agniveer). People who only care about mutton parties, who come to Bihar and instead of discussing on Biharis, focus on who will treat whom with mutton, will not understand such schemes that has been brought about to strengthen our youth. After June 4, all these people will be throwing mutton parties for one another," Paswan said speaking to ANI while responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark on scrapping the Agniveer scheme.

Recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is in alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, shared a video of lunch with Rahul Gandhi, in which the latter was enjoying mutton. On the Congress party's stand on the Agniveer scheme, Paswan said, "The Congress is an expert in scoring self-goals. Whatever they say benefits the NDA. The Congress is in decline because it has become habituated to insulting our Army."

Rubbishing Tejashwi Yadav's prediction for the Lok Sabha polls, the RLD chief said, "If you see Tejashwi Yadav's prediction for the 2014 elections and the 2019 elections, both these times he has fallen flat on his face. All parties of the INDI alliance are coming forward and making these bogus claims and predictions on the 2024 elections. Just like their leader is not decided, their predictions are also not constant."

"NDA is going to have a bigger victory in 2024 than in the 2019, we will win all 40 seats in Bihar and cross more than 400 seats countrywide. Not only are we going to form the government on June 4, we will be doing so with majority setting our goal," he stressed.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's remark that PM Modi was sent by his "parmatma (his God)" to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Paswan said that the Congress does not have the capability to understand the purpose with which the Prime Minister is working.

"Those who wish for the destruction of Shakti, those who think 'Sanatan' to be a disease and aim to destroy it and do politics of appeasement, will not understand with what thought and purpose the Prime Minister is working," he said.

Reminding the Congress of the alleged atrocities committed by the Congress government when they were in power, Paswan said, "During whose government the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan was coined? Today they are claiming that democracy will be in danger. Who had put democracy in danger? What happened in 1975? Who killed democracy? You imposed emergency..." "They will not understand the purpose behind the Prime Minister's action because their minds are only focused on destruction," he added.