Chirag Paswan touches PM Modi's feet during NDA meet

New Delhi, July 19 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting here on Tuesday by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister immediately picked him up and hugged him.

Paswan, who was unhappy with the BJP for making his uncle Pashupati Paras a Central minister, decided to formally attend the NDA meeting after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday.

