Clash of 'bitter' enemies: Sidhu vs Majithia in Amritsar (East)
By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 12:03 PM2022-01-27T12:03:03+5:302022-01-27T12:15:08+5:30
Chandigarh, Jan 27 Once close friends, they are now political enemies. They are in fray from Amritsar Disclaimer: ...
Chandigarh, Jan 27 Once close friends, they are now political enemies. They are in fray from Amritsar
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app