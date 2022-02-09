Class 12 girl driving autorickshaw gets KTR's help

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Telangana's Cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao extended helping hand to a 12th class girl student, driving autorickshaw to support her family.

The minister on Wednesday met the young girl here and handed over to her documents for a double bed-room house under the state government's scheme and an auto-rickshaw.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, lent the help to the girl from Nalgonda district three days after an assurance through a tweet.

Responding to a tweet by a teacher, who drew the minister's attention to Sabita's struggle, the minister had promised to help her.

"As promised, met this young & supremely confident girl Sabita. Impressed with her clarity of thoughts & expression. Handed over copies of 2BHK proceeding & an Auto rickshaw as she had asked. Also promised to support her education pursuits," tweeted the minister on Wednesday.

While Sabita's father passed away a few years ago, her mother works in a small restaurant in Nalgonda. She was driving a three-wheeler owned by someone else and earning Rs 200 per day.

Impressed by Sabita's will-power and confidence, KTR had requested Nalgonda Collector Prashant Patil to meet and assist Sabita. In his first tweet, the Minister called Sabita a dynamic girl and also said that he will meet her personally.

During the meeting, KTR enquired about Sabita's health, education, and future goals. He stated that what Sabita was doing was not a small job. It takes a lot of hard work and willpower to take up something like this, he added. He appreciated her saying that she is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls.

Sabita expressed happiness and thanked the minister for his support. She also stated that this will give her tremendous encouragement in achieving bigger goals in life.

