"CM Ashok Gehlot and I will have to fight unitedly against corruption, but...": Pilot in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is undertaking a five-day 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Rajasthan, on Sunday said that he is receiving the support of the people as the issues raised are "essential".

Pilot, who has been vocal about the inaction by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government regarding the alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state, said that he and the Chief Minister have to fight "unitedly" against corruption, however, Gehlot did not take steps in this regard.

"We are getting people's support because our issues are essential. The chief minister is the face of the state and CM Ashok Gehlot and I will have to unitedly fight against cases of corruption. But the Chief Minister has not taken any action I have been writing letters for a long time to take action against issues of corruption," Pilot told on the fourth day of his yatra.

Describing the paper leak case as a serious issue, Pilot said that the government needs to change the complete system and make it transparent.

"We need to change the entire system and make it transparent as paper leak is a serious issue and needs to be resolved. Middle-class suffers the most because of corruption and the allegations we had put on Bommai-led government have proved to be right and this is why people have voted for us in Karnataka," he said.

Pilot is holding the five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur.

He started the yatra on Thursday in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls later this year, where the party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

