CM Kejriwal inaugurates roads, drainage development projects in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his mission of getting all the roads of unauthorised colonies constructed by December 24, inaugurated road and drainage development works in the Dashrathpuri colony of the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

He said on Wednesday that a total of 76 new roads have been constructed here.

Works, including roads, sewer lines, new water lines, gas pipelines, etc., have been completed in areas like Vaishali, Dabri Extension, Durga Park, Vashist Park, Raghunagar and Sagarpur.

The local residents are extremely pleased with the completion of these works.

Kejriwal mentioned that the condition of slum colonies in Delhi was dismal in the past.

"People didn't even have proper relationships here. But now, roads and drains have been constructed, and everyone is living a life of dignity and respect. Earlier governments used to win votes by constructing a couple of roads, but I won't ask for votes by constructing just a couple of roads. I will build all the roads. The people of Delhi have chosen an honest government. We save money in every aspect, which is why we are able to accomplish so much work," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

