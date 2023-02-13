CM Vijayan not the creator of wild elephants: CPI(M) legislator slams protesters

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 Taking potshots at the ongoing protest of the Congress over the attacks of wild elephants in Idukki district, CPI(M) legislator M.M. Mani on Monday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not the creator of wild elephants.

"The Vijayan government is doing its best to control it and mind you, even if Sonia Gandhi was to rule, nothing more could be done than what's being done now. Vijayan is not the creator of wild elephants," said Mani, who is known for his sharp tongue.

Mani also slammed the leader of opposition, V.D. Satheesan said, "If that be the case, we will entrust Satheesan to catch these wild elephants," added Mani.

Of late there has been an increase of attacks by the wild elephants and cases of deaths have also been reported from districts like Idukki, Kannur and Palakkad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor