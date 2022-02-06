CMO was fully aware of gold smuggling activities, CM should explain his role: BJP on Swapna Suresh's revelations

Kerala BJP Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Sunday hit out at state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the Gold smuggling case after prime accused Swapna Suresh's revelations in the case, and said that the Chief Minister's Office was fully aware of the smuggling activities.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "The CMO was fully aware of the gold smuggling activities. This fact has been consistently denied by the CM. The question is who appointed Sivasankar as the point of contact. As it has been revealed by Swapna, after having proper discussions with the Consulate General when he visited the CMO in the presence of CM, then the CM appointed Sivasankar as the point of contact. That's very important. And after that, the consulate has been contacting Sivasankar for this thing and that thing."

"Sivasankar in turn had been a constant visitor there in the office of the Consulate General. So the link between Sivasankar and the Consulate General was so established. There are certain doubts regarding the propriety of a bureaucrat who goes regularly to visit a Consulate General of a foreign country. And what was the business of the State of Kerala with that Consulate General?" he added.

The BJP leader said that the Chief Minister cannot evade the question regarding his role in the case.

"The CM cannot avoid or evade the question regarding what exactly the role of the CM in the gold smuggling case. You appointed him. And after the appointment, has he been enjoying the freehand without informing the CM? Is it practically possible? So the CM should explain what exactly was his role in the notorious gold smuggling case," he said.

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Friday alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone. However, that proved to be a major proof against him later on.

Speaking to ANI, Swapna said, "It is not absconding according to me, I was clearly instructed by Sivasankar that unless and until I receive a written summons from the authority, I may not have to appear before the customs authorities. And before appearing, it is better that I seek anticipatory bail. And as per his instructions, Sandeep and my husband's instruction, I followed them blindly and I went in for anticipatory bail and I landed up in Bangalore. And I was declared absconding. I was exploited and manipulated."

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

