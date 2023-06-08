Coal smuggling case: ED questions Abhishek Banerjee's wife in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Narula Banerjee, in its Kolkata office, in connection with the multi-crore coal smuggling case.

Rujira Narula was questioned for around four hours.

She was seen coming out of the ED office with a smile on her face. She, however, refused to interact with the media and did not answer any of the questions asked by the reporters.

The ED officials were also light-lipped.

According to sources, she was questioned by a three-member team of ED officials who arrived from Delhi to Kolkata on Thursday morning.

They came with a three-page questionnaire containing around 25 questions pertaining to different financial transactions.

The questioning at the ED office in Salt Lake began on Thursday afternoon.

Although the scheduled time of her arrival was 11 a.m., she arrived at around 12.30 p.m., and the questioning began soon after that.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to answer any questions from the media on the matter.

"This is my family matter. Please do not ask me any questions on this issue. Rujira is a good woman. She is extremely calm," the Chief Minister said at the state secretariat.

On June 5, Rujira Narula was first stopped by the immigration department at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from boarding a Dubai-bound aircraft citing a lookout notice by the ED.

