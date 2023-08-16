'Collective participation needed to fight TB': Shripad Naik 

Panaji, Aug 16 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Wednesday advocated the need for collective participation in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Naik said this while speaking at the Tuberculosis Awareness Programme, organised by the Goa Board of Homoeopathy in collaboration with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme Unit and Directorate of Health Services Panjim, here.

The Minister urged for awareness about TB and called for a united front in the battle against the disease.

"Everyone should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India TB-free. There is a need for collective participation in the fight against TB," Naik said.

He commended the role of homeopathy medicines during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic and highlighted the instrumental role of homeopathy doctors in aiding TB patients -- a group often marginalised by society.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sadanand Shet Tanavade, reiterated the importance of doctor's commitment in the mission to eliminate TB.

He stressed the pivotal role of doctors in identifying and treating TB patients and praised their unwavering dedication to the cause.

A one-day seminar on Tuberculosis Awareness Programme was also organised, where Manish Gaunekar, Chief Medical Officer of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), shed light on the vital role played by Homoeopathic Physicians in the NTEP programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor