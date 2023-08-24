Come out of ‘crook mentality’, don’t oppose developmental projects says Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 24 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that there is need to come out of “crook mentality” opposing the developmental projects in villages only then progress can take place in the state.

Sawant, while addressing the gathering in Priol constituency of South Goa, urged public not to oppose the developmental projects.

"There will be many types of opposition. Some oppose no sooner than they come to know that the project is in the pipeline. In villages there are some crooked mentality persons that oppose any projects... sometimes it is because they dislike MLA. (They feel) it should not happen during his tenure... let it happen later... we need to come out of such thinking. Only then development of village and state can take place," Sawant said.

State government is facing opposition in Bhoma village of Priol constituency for highway expansion, where people claim that they will lose their houses, business establishments and more importantly religious structures.

People in the village have intensified the agitation and have demanded for bypass.

"We are not bringing any polluting industry. We need to make development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to make progress considering for the next 25 years. We need to think of future generations. There should be opportunities available for them. Be it in the information and technology sector, electronic and hospitality sector. We need to attract tourism not only in the coastal line but to the hinterland. Tourism is a big industry. Hence projects in this area should be welcomed by panchayats," Sawant said.

"We need to have vision of welcoming projects. I have noted that in some panchayat areas there is a habit to oppose projects," he said.

