'Comedy' says Kejriwal on 'separatist' remarks

New Delhi, Feb 18 Terming allegations levelled against him by former party leader Kumar Vishwas 'Comedy', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and sends elderly people to pilgrimage.

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state. In a video, Kumar is seen saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation.. he wants power at any cost."

They have all teamed up against me and they are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy. If that is the case, then why doesn't (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji have me arrested?" asked Kejriwal in a press conference on Friday.

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal asked what were the Centre's security agencies doing until now. "What were agencies during the Congress and BJP's tenure doing till now? Why did they not arrest me? This is such a humorous matter," he added.

He said: "I must be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water..". He added further that 100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth, said the Delhi CM.

PM Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who attacked Kejriwal over Kumar Vishwas's video wherein he accused Kejriwal of making separatist comments.

