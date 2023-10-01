Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by huge Rs 209 in setback to consumers

New Delhi, Oct 1 In a huge setback for millions of consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 209, with effect from Sunday, according to industry sources.

As a result of this, price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,731.50 from October 1 onwards in New Delhi.

Dining out is set to become dearer as an immediate fallout of this hike.

The decision has come just a month after OMCs had slashed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by a significant Rs 158, with effect from September 1, thus bringing their price down to Rs 1,522 in the national capital.

The latest hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders also comes just over a month after the Centre had cut prices of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200 for all connection holders across the country, in August.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders is done on the first day of each month. Earlier in August too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 99.75 by OMCs.

