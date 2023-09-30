Concerned to see Indian HC stopped, Safety, security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance: UK Minister

London/New Delhi, Sep 30 UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Saturday expressed concern at Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami being stopped from a meeting at the Gurdwara in Glasgow as she stressed that the safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and places of worship in the UK must be open to all.

In a post on X, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "Concerned to see that the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the Gurudwara in Glasgow. The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all."

Her remarks came hours after India's Ministry of External Affairs raised the issue of stopping High Commissioner Doraiswami by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Scotland with the British Foreign Office.

A MEA source in Delhi said: "Instead of getting into an argument, the Indian High Commissioner decided to leave. The issue has been raised with the UK Foreign Office and also the police."

Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering the gurdwara, as per the reports. The fresh incident comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Canada-based pro-Khalistan harliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

