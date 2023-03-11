Condolences pour in for KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan

Bengaluru, March 11 Condolences poured in from across the country for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and Dalit leader R. Dhruvanarayan who died due to a heart attack in Mysuru on Saturday.

Former Prime Minsiter H.D. Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, senior congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled Dhruvnarayan's demise.

Deve Gowda said that he was shocked and saddened by the sudden death of state's senior Congress leader Dhruvanarayan. Dhruvanarayan's demise has created a void in the state political scenario, he said.

Chief Minister Bommai said he was saddened by the death of Druvanarayan and prayed for his soul. "I will also pray to god to give strength to his family and supporters to bear the irreparable loss," he stated.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated, "Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working and humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI and Youth Congress. His death is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Dhruvanarayana Ji, former MP and working president of KPCC. His contribution to public service and commitment to social justice will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and friends."

According to family sources, Dhruvanarayan complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The 61-year-old Dhruvanarayan joined Congress in 1983. He worked as the President of Bengaluru Unit of NSUI in 1986. He represented Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency twice. He also won from Kollegal and Sante Maralli constituencies as MLA from Congress.

Congress insiders said Dhruvnarayan was all set to contest polls from Nanjangud reserve constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress has cancelled the Praja Dhvani Yatra in Ramnagar and Davanagere districts after the leader's demise.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi also condoled Dhruvnarayan's demise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor