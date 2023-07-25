‘Conduct narco-test of Rajasthan ministers,’ says Gudha

Jaipur, July 25 : Rajasthan former state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Tuesday alleged that the accused in Ajmer sex scandal are part of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government and their narco test should be conducted to know about the crimes they have committed in the sex scandal.

“The villains are sitting along the Council of Ministers,” Gudha while addressing the media men said.

He said that a Bollywood movie ‘Ajmer 92’ depicts what actually had happened in 1992. “The villains of this film are sitting among us. Everyone’s name is there,” he said.

“The film has been released recently. The entire film is based on our leaders only. What did they do with the women? What did they leave after taking girls from the college? The biggest criminals are inside the Council of Ministers. If my words turn out to be false, I will leave politics for life,” he said.

