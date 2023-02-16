'Confident BJP will form government': Tripura CM Manik Saha after casting his vote

As polling began for 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha urged all voters to turn out in big numbers and exercise their franchise.

Speaking to theafter casting his vote in his Town Borodowali constituency, Saha said, "It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote".

The CM exuded confidence that the BJP would secure a second straight term at the hustings in the Northeast state.

Saha arrived early to his get his finger inked at a polling booth at the Maharani Tulsibati Girl's Higher Secondary school.

Saying that he prayed for peaceful polling in the state, the CM added, "You all can see how people have come out to vote. I am confident that the BJP will definitely form the government here."

The polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began amid tight security on Thursday. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

According to Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. The voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the polls.

The state has 97 all-women-managed police stations. It has 94,815 voters in the 18-19 age group and 6,21,505 in the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters are in the 40-59 age group at 9,81,089. The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed on 60 Assembly seats to

A triangular contest is on the cards as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.

The BJP, which is looking to retain power, is contesting in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The Tipra Motha, which is being seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario, emerged as an influential regional party floated by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021.

Although a fringe player in the state, the The Trinamool Congress has also put up candidates for several seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

