Cong, AAP leaders detained ahead of PM's arrival in Gujarat

Surat/Bhavnagar, Sep 29 Around 200 Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have either been detained or put under house arrest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on Thursday.

According to sources, Surat and Bhavnagar city police swung into action on Wednesday night and since then, have detained around 200 leaders and workers of the two parties in the nearest police stations. The action is reportedly to prevent protests at venues where the prime minister is slated to visit.

Bhupendra Solanki, Congress working president of Surat, told that this morning, a team of cops from Umra police station came and detained him. At least 80 to 100 leaders and workers have been detained and taken to different police stations, he added.

Since there are a number of incomplete projects, Congress had given a protest call demanding completion of these projects, as instead of completing them, the ruling party is announcing new projects and laying foundation stones to mislead people.

Even Aam Aadmi Party's leaders and workers have been detained and taken to police stations in Surat and Bhavnagar. AAP leader Jalpaben Makwana said that she, along with two other women leaders, were picked up by police at 1 a.m., saying that they want to record their statement. But, on reaching the Bharatnagar police station, they were informed that they will be allowed to return only after Prime Minister Modi's event in Bhavnagar.

