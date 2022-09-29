Cong crisis: All eyes set on Gehlot-Sonia meet today

Jaipur, Sep 29 All eyes are set on Delhi to see if the storm, which erupted in the Congress in Rajasthan, settles down or continues further as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to meet party interim party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

The questions being asked in the political circles are will Gehlot file nomination for the Congress presidential post or will he continue as Rajasthan CM or will the state get a new leader?

If sources in the Congress circles are to be believed, Sonia Gandhi can take a crucial decision on the Rajasthan dispute and the political role of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Wednesday, Gehlot was supposed to leave for Delhi but his plans continued postponing. Meanwhile, he had a meeting with a few MLAs/ministers at his residence and left for Delhi at night.

Gehlot's appointment could not be fixed with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, hence came the delay in Gehlot's visit, said sources.

On Thursday, Gehlot will meet Sonia Gandhi, four days after the controversy erupted in Rajasthan. This meeting is being considered very important in terms of both the Congress President's election and the Rajasthan dispute. It is said that the Congress Disciplinary Committee President A.K. Antony will also be present during the Sonia-Gehlot meeting.

After the rebellious attitude of the pro-Ashok Gehlot MLAs in Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi is said to be furious over the whole development.

Notices have been issued to three of Gehlot's loyalists, including two state ministers and one RTDC president over indiscipline being practised by them by boycotting official CLP meeting as directed by the high command and calling informal meeting at state minister Shantilal Dhariwal's residence.

After this disciplinary action, Gehlot will present his side on the entire issue.

So all eyes are set on Delhi to see who will file for the Congress president's nomination.

September 30 is the last date for the nomination of Congress President. Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will be filing his nominations at 11 a.m, Friday. Digvijaya Singh has also indicated to contest the presidential election. Hence, Thursday comes as a deciding day to see who emerges as the winner in the long run.

