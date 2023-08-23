'Cong croaking about Nehru’s scientific temper': Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Aug 23 BJP's national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Wednesday criticised the Opposition, saying the Congress has been especially croaking about former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s scientific temper. His remarks came on a day when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon.

"India's journey as a dominant player in Space Technology and accomplishing tough Missions is a recent one. It has been made possible after Prime Minister Modi's government backed ISRO with the requisite budgets but more importantly, a 'can do spirit'.

"The opposition, the Congress in particular, is already croaking about Jawaharlal Nehru's scientific temper. Although not much was achieved under his premiership except establishing a bandwagon of cheerleaders, who, till date, credit him for dreaming about 'everything' under the sun. But here is a sample of his legatees and how pronounced their scientific temper is. As India celebrates this new milestone, let us not forget that we have lost several decades to Congress' obduracy," Amit Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Earlier, Malviya had hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks claiming that ISRO scientists have not been paid for the last 17 months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor